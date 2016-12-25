Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are Cuter Than Ever On Xmas Church Outing: New Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Look how fast these two are growing up! Princess Charlotte and Prince George joined their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for church on Christmas Day, and the whole family looked absolutely perfect. See the new pics of the adorable toddlers here!

The royal family started out their Xmas morning at church, and the photos from their outing gave us a rare glimpse at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s super cute kids, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1.

Kate looked absolutely stunning in a long brown coat with fur lining for the service at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire. She kept her beauty look fairly simple with a light lip color and her layered hair straight and down. Meanwhile, Prince William opted for a long, navy jacket for his walk into the church and rocked an appropriately-colored red tie. Little Charlotte was too adorable for words in maroon tights and a blue coat, with her hair clipped away from her face, and George walked holding his dad’s hand in a long gray jacket and knee-high blue socks. Awww! The cute kids were seen nibbling on candy canes when they left the church later in the morning.

The family broke a major tradition this year by not going to Christmas Day church with the Queen and Prince William’s family. Instead, they went with Kate’s parents as well as her siblings, James and Pippa Middleton. Pippa’s fiancee, James Matthews, was also in attendance — the two will actually getting married at St. Mark’s next year, so this church is definitely important to the family!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Royal Family’s Christmas church looks? Are you as obsessed with George and Charlotte as we are?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.