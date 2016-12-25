One Republic Rocks Disney’s Christmas Celebration With ‘Kids’

ABC

One Republic is feeling the Christmas spirit! The amazing band took the stage at Disney Parks’ Christmas Celebration to perform their hit ‘Kids,’ and they totally nailed it! We have all the details of their incredible performance, here.

The boys are back! One Republic took the stage for the annual Disney Christmas Celebration, and they totally brought their A-game with a stellar performance of ‘Kids!’ They all sounded so good and gave the special some anthemic holiday rock that we just absolutely adored!

While we’re surprised that the boys didn’t perform a Christmas song, we LOVE their new hit “Kids” from their amazing new album! They sounded SO good together, and frontman Ryan Tedder‘s voice is just incredible. Not to mention, he is seriously beyond adorable, and the band sounded SO good! And we’re not the only ones who loved their performance! You could hear just how much the crowd was loving them from all the cheers and screams that they were getting! Seriously, we just need them to tour in 2017 and our lives will be complete!

Besides the boys, the two-hour show featured some stellar other performances! Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed songs from their incredible new album, Christmas Together, and we heard both solos and duets from the two of them! Sofia Carson performed “Silent Night” and did such an amazing job, and the adorable Jordan Fisher gave us his own spin on “The Christmas Song!” Oh, and how can we forget how amazing Kelly Clarkson was when she performed her Christmas song “Underneath The Tree?”

