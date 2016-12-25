Instagram

Too cute! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth posed for an epic Christmas selfie together, and it couldn’t be more adorable! We have the pic, and the scoop, here.

They’re one of our favorite couples for a reason! Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, posed for an epic Christmas selfie, and it was SO cute! In the snap, the pop star looked adorable in red Christmas reindeer pajamas and reindeer horns, while Liam looked smoldering in his own reindeer horns. They both had THE biggest smiles on their faces! Seriously, we love them so much! “Happy Hollydaze!” she captioned the photo with a Christmas tree, snowflake and snowman emoji.

Happy Hollydaze! ☃️❄️🎄 #bestpresentwrappereva A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:59am PST

I ❤️ my rainbow moon my dude made fo me A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

And just when we think they couldn’t get any cuter, they did! In the next pic that Miley shared, she showed off earrings that Liam MADE for her! OMG. “I heart my rainbow moon my dude made for me,” she captioned the photo of her rainbow moon earring.

It’s safe to say that Miley and Liam have won Christmas! On Dec. 24, they posed together in ugly Christmas sweaters and it was seriously the cutest thing ever! Miley wore a red polka-dotted sweater and a Christmas lights necklace, along with a cute red and green bow on her head. Liam posted the pic, and it it he had a sexy smirk on his face. All of these adorable Christmas pics from them are such great gifts for us!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Liam and Miley’s Christmas pics?! Do you love them just as much as we do? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.