Mariah Carey Brings Cheery ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ To Disney Xmas Parade

No holiday event is complete without Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’ So, of course, the singer was invited to belt out her holiday hit at Disney’s Magical Christmas Celebration on Dec. 25! With Christmas Day finally upon us, this was the perfect performance to get us in the holiday spirit.

Never one to do anything small, Mariah Carey performed amid a completely lit up castle in Disney, with Christmas trees and presents scattered throughout the stage as she belted out “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The fabulous singer stunned in a sparkling, beaded silver dress — so perfect for the holidays! She was joined by dancers in Christmas colors, busting moves to the beat of her hit song.

Mariah released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” way back in 1994, but the song is more popular than ever during Christmastime more than 20 years later. And considering MiMi’s career is back and hotter than ever these days, it was the perfect winter season for her to perform it on various TV specials and shows, finishing off, of course, with this big Christmas Day event.

It’s been a rough few months for Mariah’s personal life, but she certainly didn’t seem to let the drama get to her while on that stage. You’d never know she recently broke off an engagement to James Packer and subsequently started dating her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka! The two have been pretty hot and heavy since confirming their romance with major PDA at the end of November, and with Mariah hitting the road from March through May of 2017, they’ll likely be spending more and more time together if he stays on as her dancer.

