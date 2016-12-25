Courtesy of Instagram

Family goals! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, celebrated her first Christmas on Dec. 25, and she looked beyond adorable dressed as Santa for the holiday. See the trio’s sweet Xmas portrait here!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are SO in love with their little girl, Luna, and we can imagine they totally spoiled her on her first Christmas. We’ve seen how much Chrissy LOVES dressing Luna up (she did have seven Halloween costumes, after all), so it’s no surprise she had a special outfit for the newborn on Christmas, too — a mini Santa suit and hat!

The proud parents posed for a sweet photo with their newborn on Xmas morning, with the supermodel holding Luna and giving her a kiss on the cheek, while John snaps the pic and smiles for the camera. Luna definitely didn’t seem to mind the fuss of being dressed up, either, as she calmly gazed right into the camera for the shot. How cute is that face?! We cannot get enough!

Later, Chrissy uploaded a shot of her and Luna opening presents, in which the new mom is holding a Hatchimals box. “We are all pretending this is for Luna,” she jokingly captioned the pic. Meanwhile, she’s the one who has a huge smile on her face, while Luna is off to the side as if she couldn’t care less. LOL!

On Christmas Eve, John attended the Kardashian Christmas Party, where he performed with Babyface for the huge crowd of party guests. It’s unclear if Chrissy went to the bash with him, but his attendance was definitely interesting, considering he and Kanye West, 39, have had a bit of a falling out lately. After all, ‘Ye publicly buddied up with Donald Trump, 70, recently, and John and Chrissy were hardcore Hillary Clinton, 69, supporters during the election! Hopefully all is well between the friends now, though!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Legends’ Christmas portrait?

