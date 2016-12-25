What a dream come true! Kylie Jenner spoiled King Cairo with an adorable pony for Christmas, decked out with red bows and a ready to ride saddle. The reality star went all-out for Tyga’s precious son and her thoughtful gift must have brought a smile to both of their faces!

Kylie Jenner, 19, may be the best gift-giver of all time. The reality star spoiled King Cairo, 4, to a miniature pony on Dec. 25, festively dressing it for the occasion. With red bows, matching ankle wraps and a tiny saddle, his new pet was ready to ride on Christmas day! Tyga, 27, found a keeper, since Ky loves treating his little one to all sorts of gifts over the holidays. In a Snapchat video shared to her account, she exclaims, “My little present for King!” We’re sure he was smiling from ear-to-ear when he received this one. On Dec. 24, Tyga and Blac Chyna‘s son also received a life-sized firetruck from Rob Kardashian‘s family, so he must be on cloud nine!

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:43am PST

Meanwhile, Kylie and Tyga seem to be more in love than ever and it’s safe to say, all these two need is some mistletoe! The happy couple made an appearance at her mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas bash on Dec. 24, canoodling the whole time. In one clip, Kyga can be seen playing around and embracing, before flaunting some major PDA. Standing by a brightly illuminated tree, the two couldn’t help but share a romantic kiss. It wasn’t long ago that Kylie shared another Xmas themed picture, alongside the caption “All I want for Christmas is you.”

Luckily, Kylie had a wildly successful year, so she’s able to spoil her loved ones with no worries. She launched Kylie Cosmetics and opened up her first store on Dec. 9 with products available at the Topanga Westfield Mall and online! Tyga even had a starring role in a promo video for her highly anticipated pop up shop. The lingerie-clad makeup maven was seen getting hot and heavy with her shirtless beau! It looks like they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is Kylie’s gift for King Cairo? Leave your thoughts below!