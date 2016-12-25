Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Sequined Jumpsuit & Makes Out With Tyga On Xmas Eve

Snapchat

SO cute! Kylie Jenner made out with BF Tyga at mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas bash, showing off her gorgeous curves and looking flawless! We have the video, and all the details, here.

Oh la la! Kylie Jenner, 20, showed off her curves in a super sexy black jumpsuit at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual epic Christmas party, where she made out with Tyga throughout the night! The two were totally in separable during the festivities, smiling and laughing with each and showing off just how in love they are!

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:25pm PST

In the sexy clip, you can see Kylie and Tyga goofing off and embracing, just before they lean into each other and flaunt some major PDA! Too cute! Seriously, Kylie looks so happy, and she and Tyga totally define relationship goals! As for who else was at Kris’ annual holiday bash? Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner stopped by, looking fierce in a red dress! And of course, Kylie’s older sis Kendall Jenner was there, looking as flawless as ever!

Their Christmas kiss totally makes us think of how in love they looked at Thanksgiving! We can’t forget how Kylie and Tyga showed off some sexy PDA at their Friendsgiving. Kylie took to Snapchat to film her nuzzling her neck in a beyond adorable moment. But she didn’t stop there! She returned a passionate kiss on Tyga, right on the lips, and it was seriously beyond cute! And in another Snapchat video, she wrapped her arms around him as they posed together. Nothing like true love on the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Tyga flaunting their PDA at the Christmas party? Do you totally think that they’re more in love than ever before? Let us know.

