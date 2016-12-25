Kardashian Christmas Eve: Kris Jenner Throws Her Most Epic Bash Yet — See Pics

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

We are in awe! Kris Jenner threw her most extravagant Christmas Eve bash yet on Dec. 24, with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more famous family members in attendance. Party-goers were also treated to an epic performance from an A-list singer. See all the festive pics!

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Kris Jenner, 61, knows how to throw a party. The momager threw her annual Christmas Eve bash yet again this year on Dec. 24, going the extra mile for the special occasion. It certainly was a star-studded affair, with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner in attendance. As if that wasn’t cool enough, Kim Kardashian also made a rare public appearance, stepping back into the public eye just in time for the holidays. Family friend and Grammy-winning artist, John Legend, 37, even performed!

We couldn’t keep our eyes off Kim, 36, who slayed in her slinky, gold dress at her family’s bash, rocking an edgy gold lip ring and custom Alexander Wang design. She hasn’t posted on social media in nearly three months following her Paris robbery, but she treated fans to the best surprise ever by popping up on her sister Khloe’s Snapchat! North West was also spotted in a few videos!

Of course, our girl Khloe, 32, brought the heat, wearing a bedazzled gold and black frock for the occasion, opting for sleek locks. She was totally living it up while doing some karaoke, later posing for a few photos with Kourtney Kardashian, 37, who looked angelic in her two-piece white dress and fur coat. Scott Disick, 33, also stopped by, rocking a suave black suit at the festive soiree!

Luckily, mini-dress clad Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, who sizzled in her sequined black romper, joined the fun celebration, bringing their A-game with their sartorial displays. Ky’s beau Tyga, 27, was no slouch in the fashion department either and he couldn’t keep his hands off his leading lady. The girls were loving every minute of the night, spending time with Caitlyn Jenner, 67, who also showed up. Noticeably missing from the videos was new parents Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, but maybe they were busy with baby Dream!

Check out the gallery to see all the epic pics from Kris’ annual star-studded Christmas Eve bash!

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see at the festive party?

