Kim Kardashian Rocks Brand New Lip Ring At Mom’s Christmas Eve Party: Love Or Loathe?

New bling alert! Kim Kardashian made a rare post-robbery appearance at her mom’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, and she was rockin’ some interesting new jewelry — a lip ring! Were you feeling the look? Vote here!

We haven’t seen Kim Kardashian, 36, get majorly glammed up since she was robbed in Paris at the beginning of October, but she made an exception for Christmas Eve! After weeks of low-key, dressed down appearances, the reality star blew us away in a sexy gold dress for Kris Jenner’s bash, but it was her jewelry that really caught our attention.

Aside from a clunky black choker, Kim was also rocking a lip ring! The bling, placed at the center of her bottom lip, appears to be a clip on and is quite small, but it’s definitely quite a fashion statement. Could this be the newest trend that’s about to take over the world?! If anyone is going to start something new, Kim’s the girl to do it, after all!

The 36-year-old herself is still on a social media hiatus, so she didn’t post any pics and videos from the party, but luckily, her sisters were there to document it all. We actually have Khloe Kardashian, 32, to thank for our quick glimpse at Kim’s look — she filmed a head-to-toe Snapchat video of the ensemble, and even zoomed in on her sister’s face so we could check out the lip ring up close.

Despite recent rumors of relationship trouble and even divorce, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, 39, hit the town the day before Christmas Eve to take their daughter, North, 3, to see Nutcracker. There were actually no sightings of ‘Ye in any of the family snaps, but hopefully he was also there to celebrate!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s lip ring?