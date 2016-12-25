There may not have been actual snow in Los Angeles this holiday, but the Kardashians made sure they got to experience a White Christmas anyway! The front yard of a home in their Calabasas neighborhood was transformed with artificial snow, and Kourtney, Khloe and Penelope Disick took advantage of it. Watch here!

Penelope Disick, 4, got to enjoy some fun in the snow this Christmas Eve…even though the temperatures were in the 50s where she lives in California! Khloe Kardashian’s neighbor got REALLY into the holiday spirit by making their front yard a winter wonderland, packed down with fake snow that looked just like the real thing, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, took her adorable daughter over to play.

The 32-year-old took to Snapchat to share fun videos of the outing, with little P sandwiched between her and Kourt on a sled, sliding down the snow-filled hill of the front yard. Even though Penelope looked a little frightened as the sled came to a stop, the trio looked like they were having an incredible time!

Khloe has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, lately, so it’s great that she got to have this bonding time with her sister and niece. Later that night, the whole family gathered for Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party, and it looked like SUCH a blast. Obviously, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, 19, documented the entire evening on Snapchat!

Unfortunately, Khloe didn’t get much time with her family, as she was right back on a plane to Ohio once the celebration was over. The reality star spent Christmas morning with Tristan and will likely be attending his basketball game against the Golden State Warriors later today. Awww!

HollywoodLifers, how did you spend Christmas Eve? Did you do anything like the Kardashians did?!