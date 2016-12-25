Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Savannah James Welcoming Her To Cavs

Instagram

Welcoming her to the family! Savannah James is welcoming Khloe Kardashian into the Cleveland Cavaliers gang with open arms as her romance with Tristan Thompson heats up, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY! We have the details, here.

“It’s becoming very apparent to everyone in Cleveland, including LeBron James‘ wife Savannah [James], that Khloe Kardashian is here to stay,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Savannah

is such a class act and sent Khloe the kindest Christmas card ever, welcoming her into the Cavs family! LeBron rants and raves about how good and competitive Tristan is and how much happier he is on and off the court and that’s all because of Khloe. It was extremely important for Savannah to make Khloe part of the Cavs’ family because by the looks of things, sooner or later she’s going to become part of Tristan’s family. Like LeBron, Savannah’s sort of the captain of the other players wives and girlfriends and getting her approval is a big

deal!” SO sweet!

We’re so glad to hear that KoKo is being welcomed into the family! After all, her romance with Tristan has been going strong, and the two even spent Christmas together! Khloe attended mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, but once the celebration was over, she flew directly to Ohio to spend Christmas Day with her man instead of with her huge family!

Khloe shared some adorable videos of her Christmas morning with Tristan on Snapchat, in which she opened presents from her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, 36. In another clip, the basketball player unwrapped gifts from Kris herself! “If you cant’ tell….my mom loves him,” Khloe captioned one of the Snapchats. SO cute!

