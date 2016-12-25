Khloe Kardashian Ditches Family To Spend Xmas With Tristan Thompson In Cleveland

Courtesy of Snapchat

Things are really getting serious between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The reality star even skipped out on spending Christmas Day with her family to be in Cleveland with her boyfriend of just a few months!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, attended her mom, Kris Jenner’s, annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, but once the celebration was over, she hopped right back on a private jet to get to Ohio for Christmas morning! Rather than spend Christmas Day with her huge family, Khloe opted to spend the holiday with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, in Cleveland.

Tristan’s basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a 2:00 p.m. game against the Golden State Warriors in Ohio on Christmas Day, so he was obviously unable to leave the area. But even though the happy couple wasn’t able to be with Khloe’s family, it doesn’t mean the Kardashians weren’t thinking about them!

The reality star posted several videos of her Christmas morning with Tristan to Snapchat, in which she opens presents from her sisters, Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36. In another video, the basketball player can be seen unwrapping gifts of his own from Kris Jenner, 61 — and they look pretty expensive! “If you cant’ tell….my mom loves him,” Khloe captioned one of the vids. Awww!

The 32-year-old seems to be spending more and more time in Cleveland lately, even though her and Tristan only just got together at the end of the summer. Kris even revealed recently that her daughter has a house in Ohio! Plus, Khloe herself tweeted that she only went to L.A. this weekend for the Christmas Eve party, so it certainly seems like Cleveland is more of her home base these days. Hopefully she’s able to spend more time with her family when basketball season ends — but that won’t be for months!

