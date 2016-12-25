Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Nude Underwear For Christmas Day ‘LOVE’ Advent Shoot

Image Courtesy of Love Magazine

Legs for days! Kendall Jenner sizzled in her super sexy ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar shoot for Christmas Day, leaving little to the imagination in nude underwear and a sheer bra. The supermodel was clearly unafraid to flaunt her toned figure in all it’s glory!

Kendall Jenner, 21, brought the heat as the latest cover girl for day 25 of the LOVE Advent Calendar, serving a starring role in the magazine’s special Christmas Day feature. The supermodel rocked nude underwear and a barely there bra for the shoot, featuring a stunning jewel-embellished design. Opting for super sleek locks and bright blue eye shadow, she was definitely giving us major 70’s vibes. In the clip, it shows Kendall seated peacefully, meditating with her eyes closed, practicing chakra cleansing and balancing mudras. The tone quickly changes when it shows her yelling silently, as bright lightning cracks in the background!

🎄🎄HAPPY CHRISTMAS🎄🎄Here's @kendalljenner by @goldilocksg #ryanhastings for Christmas Day Advent ⛄️ @kegrand #loveadvent @verawanggang 🎄🎄 A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:05am PST

Kendall seems to evolve in the video, later resembling a Hindu goddess with several arms. The LOVE magazine page took to Instagram to share the clip with the world, alongside a suitable hashtag. “HAPPY CHRISTMAS. Here’s @kendalljenner by @goldilocksg #ryanhastings for Christmas Day Advent @kegrand #loveadvent @verawanggang.” We love how the publication always creates such artsy content, often featuring A-list models in their calendar. Gigi Hadid, 20, even appeared in the advent on Christmas Eve, flaunting her figure in a pink bikini!

Several other stars were featured in the campaign, including Kim Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, Stella Maxwell, and Chrissy Teigen. Meanwhile, it’s clear Kendall is adding her own spice into the mix! She must be on cloud nine right now, especially since she’s living it up to the fullest this holiday weekend. The supermodel was spotted at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas bash on Dec. 24, rocking a bedazzled mini dress for the star-studded soiree. With the new year around the corner, who knows what she’s got in store next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s chi-inspired shoot? Let us know?

