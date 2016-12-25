Kelsea Ballerini Engaged: BF Morgan Evans Pops The Question In Romantic Xmas Proposal

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s nothing like a Christmas proposal, right?! Kelsea Ballerini got the ultimate gift this year when her boyfriend, Morgan Evans, got down on one knee and popped the question Christmas morning after less than a year of dating. We couldn’t be more thrilled for them!

Kelsea Ballerini, 23, is engaged! After what was probably the greatest and most successful year of her life, the country singer got her fairytale ending thanks to boyfriend, Morgan Evans, 30, who proposed on Christmas Day. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him,” Kelsea confirmed on Instagram. “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.” The “Dibs” mention is, of course, in reference to her hit song of the same name.

Along with her Instagram message, the 23-year-old showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in a photo where she has a huge smile plastered on her face as Morgan kisses her neck. SOOOO cute! “When you know….you know,” he captioned the same picture. “She’s perfect #ultimatedibs.”

Kelsea actually just met the Australian country singer in March when they were paired up to host the CMC Awards together. They quickly began sharing loving photos of one another on social media, and have been hot and heavy ever since. And considering Kels is really good friends with Taylor Swift, 27, we can probably expect some sort of congratulatory message or spectacular gift to come from her!

It was an exciting Christmas for the ladies of country music, as Kacey Musgraves, 28, also accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly. He actually got down on one knee the evening before, and sentimentally did it in her childhood room while they were home for the holidays. Our hearts our melting!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kelsea’s ring? Are you shocked she got engaged so soon?

