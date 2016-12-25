Kelly Clarkson Slays Disney’s Christmas Celebration With ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’

ABC

Kelly Clarkson is definitely in the Christmas spirit! The powerhouse singer took the stage at Disney Parks’ Christmas Celebration to perform ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas,’ and she killed it! We have all the details of her incredible performance, here.

Honestly, is there really a better way to spend your Christmas morning than by opening gifts and watching Disney’s Christmas Celebration on TV?! This year’s annual event pulled out all the stops and included performances from some of our all-time favorite stars, including the amazing Kelly Clarkson, who took the stage to perform the iconic Christmas smash “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Needless to say, she did NOT let us down and get us all in the holiday spirit while she belted out the super-catchy song!

The iconic singer rocked a gorgeous black blazer while singing the Christmas hit! She also sang “It’s Quiet Uptown” from Hamilton, which we LOVED. Seriously, her voice is beyond amazing no matter what she sings! The crowd was going wild for Kelly, and she sounded the best she ever has! It’s totally clear to see why she will always be known as THE American Idol!

Besides Kelly, the two-hour show featured some stellar other performances! Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed songs from their amazing new album, Christmas Together, and we heard both solos and duets from the two of them! Sofia Carson performed her unique take on the classic “Silent Night” which we just totally adored, and the adorable Jordan Fisher gave us his own spin on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire”)!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kelly’s performance? Did you love it as much as we did? Did you love that she also performed “It’s Quiet Uptown?” Let us know what you think.

