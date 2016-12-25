Kardashian Family Members Wish Fans ‘Merry Christmas’ — See Them Here

Snapchat

Members of the Kardashian/Jenner family sent their Christmas wishes to their fans on Twitter, and they were SO sweet! We have their adorable holiday messages, here.

It’s their favorite time of year! Members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan took to Twitter to send their millions of fans their best wishes on Christmas! We always look forward to them each year, and this year was definitely no exception!

Merry Christmas everyone!!! ❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎅🏼🎅🏼 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 25, 2016

“Merry Christmas everyone!” momager Kris Jenner wished her followers. “Merry Christmas my lovelies!” Kendall Jenner wrote. But our favorite so far? Khloe Kardashian, who shared an adorable childhood home video from 1991! “Merry Christmas everyone!” she wrote. “Hugs and kisses!”

Merry Christmas little angels!!! You have to see this home movie from Christmas Day 1991!! I was SO surprised!🎄 https://t.co/0HZcQCfJc2 pic.twitter.com/Tlzzzym8J4 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2016

Christmas 2016 has definitely been one for the books for the Kardashian family! On Christmas Eve, Kris threw her beyond epic annual Christmas Eve bash! Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kendall were all there, looking as gorgeous as ever. Kim Kardashian also made a rare public appearance, slaying with a sexy new lip ring, while John Legend, 37, even performed!

Merry Christmas my lovelies! 🎄❤️ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 25, 2016

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Kardashian and Jenner families sending their Christmas wishes? Whose did you like best? Let us know.

