Kardashian Family: Why Did They Cancel Their Annual Family Christmas Card?

E!

Such a bummer! The Kardashian family cancelled their annual family Christmas year that we wait for all year! So just why did they do it? We have the scoop, here.

Say it isn’t so! While we’re totally in the Christmas spirit this year, we’re just a little sad to learn that the Kardashian family decided not to do their annual family Christmas card that we look forward to every year! So just what’s the reason behind why they decided to say ‘no’ to a card this year? As it turns out, there are a number of reasons!

Well, for one, 2016 hasn’t exactly been an easy year for the whole family, and that’s the primary reason behind why they didn’t send a card this year, according to TMZ. Kim Kardashian‘s horrifying Paris robbery from Oct. 2016, Khloe Kardashian‘s divorce being finalized from Lamar Odom, Kim’s hubby Kanye West‘s shocking breakdown and the ongoing tumultuous fights between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were all the reasons behind why the family decided that sending a Christmas card this year wasn’t a good idea. All of these moments completely shocked us, and we can’t even imagine just how the family has had to deal with each of these throughout this past year.

Honestly, while we’re definitely sad, we’re not really surprised by these reasons. They totally make sense to us, and we just want what’s best for the family! We definitely think that this year has been really hard for everyone, and we’re looking forward to brand new beginnings in 2017, as I’m sure the Kardashians are, too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Kardashian family not doing their annual Christmas card this year? Are you just as sad as we are? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.