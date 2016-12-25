Kanye West A ‘Wallflower’ At Kardashian Xmas Bash: Just ‘Watched Everyone Else’

Courtesy of Snapchat/REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Kanye West was pretty much a ‘wallflower’ while attending the star-studded Kardashian Xmas party on Dec. 24, just watching ‘everyone else’ live it up at the annual soirée, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read ahead for more details on how the rapper kept it low-key!

Kris Jenner, 61, surpassed all expectations with this year’s festive soirée, throwing her annual Christmas Eve bash with several stars in attendance on Dec. 24. Although Kanye West, 39, wasn’t shown on any of the Snapchat videos shared by the Kardashian sisters, he did make an appearance at the extravagant gathering! “This year, he was pretty much a wallflower at the Xmas party,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He didn’t sing or dance, and he just kind of watched everyone have fun.” We’re so glad to hear he’s mingling with his friends, family members and loved ones over the holiday weekend, since they love having him around!

Our source continued, “He spent at least an hour just sitting on the couch talking to Scott [Disick].” It sounds like they were deep in conversation! Yeezy’s wife Kim was definitely the belle of the ball, making one of her first public appearances on social media since her Paris robbery. She dressed to impress for the occasion, rocking a shiny gold dress, a lip ring, and goth-inspired choker. Khloe Kardashian even treated fans to a quick peek of Kim’s full look from head to toe. Also in attendance was Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Tyga, and even Caitlyn Jenner! On top of that, crooner John Legend, performed at the shindig, making for a truly unforgettable night!

It’s clear Kim and ‘Ye are doing better, as they ventured to see The Nutcracker with their daughter North on Dec. 23. The lovebirds also posed for a few photographs with the cast afterwards! As we previously reported, the pair plans to have a peaceful Christmas with their kids. “Kim and Kanye are still reeling from his break down and now all the divorce rumors, so they just want to have a mellow, low-key Xmas,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Christmas dinner will be at mom Kris’ house, with family, and then Kim and Kanye want to have Xmas morning at home.”

