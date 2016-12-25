Kacey Musgraves Engaged After Romantic Xmas Eve Proposal: See Gorgeous Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

It was a Merry Christmas indeed for Kacey Musgraves! The country star and her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly, got engaged on Christmas Eve, and she proudly showed off her ring the very next morning. We couldn’t be happier for these two!

Congratulations are in order for Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly! After just a few months of dating, the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2016, and they’re absolutely thrilled. Kacey confirmed the news on Dec. 25 by posting a pic of her round diamond ring on Instagram — click here to see the bling!

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” Kacey captioned the photo of her ring in front of the Christmas tree. “Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home…in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.'” AWWW!

And, of course, her man was just as excited. “I have never met a more incredible partner and woman,” he gushed. “Last night I became the luckiest, proudest and happiest man ever. I asked the brightest light in my life to marry me.”

Not much is known about Kacey and Ruston’s relationship, but pictures of him started popping up on her social media pages over the summer, and he accompanied her to the CMA Awards in November. Ruston is a country music songwriter, who’s written tunes for stars like Kenny Chesney, so it makes sense that their paths would cross — and we couldn’t be more excited that they’re taking the relationship to the next level!

