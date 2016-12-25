Jonas Brothers Tease Getting Back Together In Epic Christmas Pic — See It

Instagram

Our teenage selves are freaking out! Nick Jonas teased an epic Jonas Brothers reunion in an adorable Christmas Eve pic with his brothers! Is the band getting back together? We have the answer, and the pic, here!

We’re seriously hoping this happens! Nick Jonas took to Instagram to make our hearts flutter when he posted a pic with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas — and not only that, but he teased a Jonas Brothers reunion! Seriously, be still, our hearts.

“We’re gettin the band back together… ha just kidding.. at least just for the holidays,” the “Chainsaw” singer captioned the adorable pic of the brothers in front of the Christmas tree. “I love my brothers so much after all we’ve been through together to know I can always rely on these guys no matter what is the greatest feeling in the world. Kevin, joe and Frankie. You are my best friends and I love you so much. #merrychristmas #happyholidays”

While we’re bummed that he’s just kidding, we still are holding out hope for a Jonas Brothers reunion in 2017! Still, Kevin is busy with his children, Nick’s solo career is going great and Joe’s DNCE group is SLAYING, so we don’t even know how they’d find time! But still, this pic is everything this Christmas season!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Jonas Brothers reuniting on Christmas? Do you think they’ll record new music together? Let us know!

