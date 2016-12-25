John Legend Performs At Kardashian Xmas Eve: Has He Forgiven Kanye For Meeting With Trump?

REX/Snapchat

John Legend performed at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party, and we can’t help but wonder whether this mean’s he’s forgiven Kanye West for meeting with Donald Trump! We have the scoop, here.

John Legend, 37, performed at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash, and while he obviously brought the house down, we’re so surprised by his appearance! After all, he publicly expressed his disappointment with Kanye West, 39, after he met with Donald Trump! So does this mean that the “All Of Me” crooner has totally forgiven the “Stronger” rapper?

Not so fast! This could totally be true, but then again, Kanye himself was not in any of the epic pics from Kris’ Christmas Eve party! It’s totally possible that he was there and kept a low profile, but it’s definitely very strange that Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian were all in so many pics, but Yeezy wasn’t in any of them!

If you recall, John completely blasted Kanye on Dec. 14, calling his meeting with the president-elect a stunt. I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to [Donald] about issues, but I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt,” he told French media outlet Clique. “I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump. I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country. I think the things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing.” Ouch!

