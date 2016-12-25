George Michael Dead At 53: Elton John & More Stars Mourn Late Singer

Celebrities have been left devastated on Christmas after learning the tragic news that George Michael has passed away at the age of 53. See what One Republic, Nathan Sykes, Elton John and more have written on social media in honor of the late singer.
Singers and more stars have taken to Twitter on Christmas day to mourn the loss of one of their own. George Michael was just 53 years old when he “peacefully” passed away in his home on Dec. 25, 2016, and several celebrities are already tweeting about the tragic news.
“R.I.P George Michael,” One Republic wrote. “Beyond sad, you were a legend and you were far too young. Blasting “Last Christmas” now.” They then tweeted a link to George’s song “Freedom” and pointed out they were “still obsessed with this song.” DJ Alesso referred to the British singer as a musical “icon,” while La Toya Jackson pointed out that we have lost an “amazing gift.” Considering this many celebs are taking to social media to share their thoughts and prayers on Christmas Day, it’s obvious that George had an incredible impact on the industry and in Hollywood.
Ambulances arrived at George’s home during the afternoon of Christmas, and police confirmed there was no foul play or suspicious activity involved. No further information regarding the cause of death has been released.
George gained prominence as a musician in the early 80s as a member of the duo Wham! However, he began embarking on his solo music in the later years of the group, and after great success of two of his own singles, the duo disbanded in 1986. George continued his career throughout the 90s and early 2000s. He went on his most recent tour in 2011. He solhd over 100 million albums during his years as a musician.
