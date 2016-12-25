George Michael Dead At 53: Elton John & More Stars Mourn Late Singer

AP Images

Celebrities have been left devastated on Christmas after learning the tragic news that George Michael has passed away at the age of 53. See what One Republic, Nathan Sykes, Elton John and more have written on social media in honor of the late singer.

Singers and more stars have taken to Twitter on Christmas day to mourn the loss of one of their own. George Michael was just 53 years old when he “peacefully” passed away in his home on Dec. 25, 2016, and several celebrities are already tweeting about the tragic news.

I'm grateful I had the honor of choreographing @GeorgeMichael's Faith tour. SUCH A KIND MAN- charismatic & SOO talented. #RIPGeorge — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 26, 2016

I heard about George Michael yesterday… FUCK 2016 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 26, 2016

George Michael was such an inspiration, and no matter what, he will continue to inspire generations to come. Could never be forgotten. — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 26, 2016

Too much loss 💔😪 May you R .I.P George Michael 🙏🏾 💔the man with the Golden Angelic voice. #freedom90 was an honor 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BhZZS4eO3P — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) December 26, 2016

Parents took me 2 George Michael. Lights dimmed as My Way played. Freedom was the encore & MSG erupted in joy. People dancing in the aisles. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

Dear George, gone too soon. It's so sad. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Love, Neil and Chris x #PetText pic.twitter.com/lEltnajyOX — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) December 26, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP A photo posted by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PST

Heartbreaking news that we have lost another icon in George Michael. 2016 has been cruel at times. RIP x — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) December 26, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

Wow rip George Michael! What an icon to music! Been a fan since my dad played his music! Wow 2016 is not a year I wanna remember! — ALESSO (@Alesso) December 26, 2016

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

Ambulances arrived at George’s home during the afternoon of Christmas, and police confirmed there was no foul play or suspicious activity involved. No further information regarding the cause of death has been released.

George gained prominence as a musician in the early 80s as a member of the duo Wham! However, he began embarking on his solo music in the later years of the group, and after great success of two of his own singles, the duo disbanded in 1986. George continued his career throughout the 90s and early 2000s. He went on his most recent tour in 2011. He solhd over 100 million albums during his years as a musician.

