George Michael Dead: British Singer Tragically Dies At Just 53 Years Old

George Michael died “peacefully at home” at the age of 53 on Dec. 25, 2016, his rep confirmed to BBC. There were no suspicious circumstances in his death, according to police. An ambulance arrived at his home on Christmas afternoon in Oxfordshire, England, and just hours later, the tragic news of his passing was confirmed. No further details regarding the details of his death have been released.

George started his career in the vocal duo Wham! with his friend, Andrew Ridgeley. The group started in 1981 and lasted until 1986, when George’s success as a solo artist — particularly with songs like “Careless Whisper” and “A Different Corner” — led the band to break up.

He continued making music as a solo artist throughout the 90s and early 2000s, with his last studio album, Patience, released in March 2004. However, he still released new songs in later years and even went on tour throughout 2011, playing songs from his most recent albums.

Sadly, George has also dealt with drug problems throughout his short life. He was arrested for possession of Class C drugs in 2006, and plead guilty to driving unfit due to drugs in 2007. After the arrest, he was banned from driving for two years. In 2008, he was arrested for possession again, after admitting that his major problem was with cannabis. The trouble continued in 2010 with another arrest for being unfit to drive through drugs. He served four weeks in prison later that year and was banned from driving for five years.

George was also hospitalized and forced to cancel performances at the end of 2011 after a terrible bout with pneumonia. He spent time in the ICU, and later credited Vienna General Hospital with “saving his life.” We will continue to update you on the latest regarding this tragic story.

