George Michael Died Of ‘Heart Failure’ On Christmas Morning

AP

How incredibly sad. We’ve know just learned the official cause of death of George Michael, who passed away suddenly on Christmas morning. We have the heartbreaking details, here.

It was with great sadness that we reported on Dec. 25th the death of George Michael, 53. His manager has now confirmed that the pop icon died on Christmas morning due to heart failure, according to the Hollywood Reporter. What is remarkable is that the singer had apparently not been ill prior to this morning, according to a source close to Michael speaking to TMZ. Seriously, we are beyond heartbroken and shocked, to say the least.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the late pop icon’s rep said in a statement to the BBC. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” Numerous stars paid their respects to George immediately after the tragic news broke, such as One Republic, Nathan Sykes, and George’s close friend, Sir Elton John. “R.I.P George Michael,” One Republic wrote. “Beyond sad, you were a legend and you were far too young. Blasting “Last Christmas” now.”

Elton took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of himself with his late friend, and his caption was so beautiful and heartbreaking. “I am in deep shock,” the pop legend wrote. “I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.” We can’t even imagine the pain and loss Elton must be feeling, and the music world has truly just lost an icon.

HollywoodLifers, please send your prayers and condolences to his family.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.