Gavin DeGraw Slays ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ At Disney’s Xmas Parade

Look who’s here to bring some holiday cheer! Gavin DeGraw was one of many performers at Disney Parks’ annual Christmas Celebration, and he totally got us feeling festive with his rendition of ‘Merry Christmas, Baby’. Love it!

Gavin DeGraw had the perfect backdrop for his performance at Disney’s Christmas parade — Cinderella’s iconic castle in Disney World! The singer belted out the holiday hit “Merry Christmas, Baby,” rocking a red and green, patterned blazer over his button down. With the castle all decorated for Christmastime, it was the absolute best setting for this epic performance. And Gavin looked like he was having SO much fun up there!

This year’s Christmas special was bigger and better than ever, with performances from Gavin, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson and plenty more. Of course, there were also special appearances from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with our other favorite Disney characters, and Derek and Julianne Hough did a great job hosting and taking us through the two-hour celebration.

As for Gavin, he sure has a lot to celebrate this holiday season! His album, Something Worth Saving, came out in September, and it was his first record since 2013. He also released the single “She Sets The City On Fire” from the record and spent a lot of the year touring, so it’s certainly time for some well-deserved weeks off. Don’t worry, he filmed this Christmas special weeks ago, so hopefully he’s able to enjoy the holiday with his family! Right now, the singer’s 2017 seems pretty open, with only one January tour date listed on his website, and we’re excited to see what the New Year brings for him!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Gavin’s performance? Are you feelin’ this year’s Christmas parade? Let us know in the comments section below!

