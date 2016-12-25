Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Couple Up With ‘Feliz Navidad’ At Xmas Parade

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nobody brings the holiday spirit quite like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood! The country music couple teamed up for a performance at the 2016 Christmas parade in Disney, and it was just what we needed to get this holiday morning started off right!

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been making the rounds to tons of shows and holiday specials after the release of their 2016 Christmas album, Christmas Together, and there was no better way for them to end their run than with a performance at Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration. The A-list couple shared the stage to duet on “Feliz Navidad,” and it totally made the show!

How cute are these two, holding hands while belting out the holiday classic?! They’re so in love and their chemistry is undeniable — we’ll never get enough of them! Earlier, Garth took the stage solo to sing his song “Merry Christmas Means I Love You.”

Disney’s annual Christmas parade airs on ABC Christmas morning — don’t worry, it was previously filmed, so the stars were still able to spend time with their families on the holiday. This year’s show was hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, and also featured performances from Mariah Carey (because DUH), Alessia Cara, Gavin DeGraw, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic and Sofia Carson. Of course, our favorite Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie also made appearances.

It’s been a huge year for Garth — he dropped his album, Gunslinger, on Nov. 25, just two weeks after the release of Christmas Together. Before that, he was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, and throughout 2017, he’ll be hitting the road with Trisha. Remember when he thought he retired in 2000?! Yeah, that’s clearly far from the truth these days!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Garth and Trisha’s performance?

