Club America: 5 Things About Liga MX’s Most Successful Soccer Team

Club America is one of the successful club’s in Mexico. Now, here’s everything you need to know about this season’s Liga MX finalists.

Club America has one of the biggest and most loyal supports in South America and a proven track record when it comes to winning titles. They are on the verge of clinching another one if they can beat Tigres UNAL in the Liga MX Final. So, here are some facts that you might not have known about them:

1. Club America is one of Mexico’s most famous clubs.

Their full title is Club de Futbol America commonly known as Club America. Their nickname is the Las Aguilas (The Eagles) and they were originally founded in 1916.

2. They have one of the largest stadium’s in world soccer.

Club America play their home games at Estadio Azteca which is the largest stadium in Mexico and South America. The stadium is the third largest in the world with a capacity of 87,000.

3. Club America is super successful.

Domestically, the club has won a record 12 league titles as well as a joint record five Copa Mexico cups and five Campeon de Campeons cups. They also have ten FIFA recognized club trophies to boast about.

4. They have a famous derby rival.

Club America has a long-standing rivalry with Guadalajara who are also one of the best supported teams in Mexico. They are the only two major clubs in Mexico that have never been relegated to the second division. The match between them is known as El Super Clasico.

5. The club has a unique story behind its name.

Back in 1916 a group of students from Colegio Mascarones and Colegio Marista de la Perpetua in Mexico decided to form one team on October 12, Columbus Day, so, Club America as a team was born.

