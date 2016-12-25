Courtesy of Instagram/Twitter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas Day is here, but stars have been getting into the holiday spirit for days. We’ve rounded up pics of our fave celebs celebrating, and you can check them all out right here!

Even Kim Kardashian, 36, had to make a rare public showing for Christmas! Despite staying super low key since her robbery in October, the stunning reality star got all glammed up to attend her mom’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, rocking a sexy gold dress and full makeup. We haven’t seen her this dressed up since the terrifying incident in Paris, and it’s so good to see her starting to seem more like herself! Of course, (most of) the rest of the famous family was also in attendance, too: Kylie Jenner, 19, slayed in a black jumpsuit, Kendall Jenner, 21, looked gorg in a tiny dress and Khloe Kardashian, 32, even left Tristan Thompson’s side to spend time with the fam!

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, were the definition of relationship goals in their ugly Christmas sweaters for his family’s celebration earlier this week. And speaking of couples, can we talk about how PERFECT Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were when they dressed as Santas to spend time with sick kids? Selena Gomez, 24, got charitable, too, as she visited the hospital on Christmas Eve to meet some fans. SO sweet!

Taylor Swift, 27, spent Christmas Eve Eve with some of her girl squad, including Lily Aldridge and longtime friend, Abigail Anderson. Her ex, Joe Jonas, 27, was with his whole family for Christmas Eve, and we’re absolutely swooning over photos of him and Nick Jonas, 24, holding their new baby niece, Valentina.

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more celebrating the holiday!

HollywoodLifers, how will you be celebrating Christmas this year? Which celeb would you want to celebrate with?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.