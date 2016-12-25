Blake Shelton Cozies Up With Gwen Stefani & Her Kids On Christmas Eve — See Cute Pics

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani Snapchat

Too cute! Blake Shelton spent the holiday weekend with Gwen Stefani and her three sons, cuddling up with his leading lady on Dec. 24. The lovebirds were all smiles during the special occasion, even singing festive songs while he strummed his guitar! See the pics!

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, embodied every bit of holiday cheer on Dec. 24, spending their second Christmas together as a couple. The “Make Me Like You” songstress was smiling from ear-to-ear on the momentous occasion, taking to Snapchat with pics of their festive celebrations. Rocking a cozy knit sweater and chic pompadour up ‘do, Gwen looked cute as can be while bonding with her beau and three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and two-year-old Apollo. The boys were having a total blast, opening up their stockings filled with a plethora of sweet candies! Gwen’s mini-me, Apollo, even got into the spirit, wearing adorable reindeer ears.

As if that wasn’t cute enough, Blake even put on a “private show” for the whole group, singing several holiday songs. During the family gathering, Gwen gave her social media followers a mini tour of their lavish abode, showing a stunningly decorated Christmas tree with a ton of colorful presents placed underneath it. She also offered a quick trip down memory lane, by sharing a childhood pic of herself seated on Santa’s lap! In the throwback snap, she’s positively beaming as a young girl, clearly elated about meeting the legendary man in red.

Gwen’s kids might be treated to a special surprise as well. As we previously reported, Blake “loves being Santa for her kids,” our source revealed. “They are really happy with each other.” The power couple was last spotted loading up a private jet with several wrapped gifts on Dec. 15, departing out of Los Angeles late in the evening. Gwen and Blake have been going strong since Nov. 2015, and clearly it’s been history from there! Looking ahead, the stunner is set to return to The Voice as a judge, alongside her beau, for season 12 of the hit show airing in 2017.

