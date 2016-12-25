REX

Ouch! Blac Chyna was seemingly shunned by the Kardashian family on Christmas after her ongoing drama with Rob, and the proof is in the pic! We have it, and all the details, here.

Oh no! Blac Chyna was left out of the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas, and we’re SO surprised! As for how fans became aware of it? Well, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the proof is in the fact that Blac did NOT get her own Christmas stocking! Kylie Jenner showed off the family members’ stockings on Snapchat, but Blac’s was totally MIA! Seriously, we looked at the pic a thousand times, yet her name was noticeably absent!

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:15am PST

We can’t help but wonder whether she was left out intentionally, and whether it has anything to do with her and Rob Kardashian‘s ongoing fights! As anyone who follows the couple knows, the two had an EXPLOSIVE fight on Dec. 17, in which Blac took their baby Dream and moved out of their home! Rob, meanwhile, took to his Snapchat to document the ordeal.

What’s even worse is when we found out that not only did Blac allegedly beat Rob in a drunken stupor, but that their fight was NOT filmed by any cameras — meaning it was TOTALLY the real thing! Even though the couple reunited for Christmas, it’s totally possible that the family is still upset. But maybe there’s another explanation as to why Blac didn’t have a stocking. After all, Khloe Kardashian‘s was missing, too, but then again, she was in Ohio on Christmas morning, spending the special day with her hunky man, Tristan Thompson!

