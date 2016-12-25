REX/Shutterstock

Ho, ho, ho, SLAM DUNK! Nothing spreads yuletide cheer like a three-pointer from Kobe Bryant, an alley-oop for LeBron James or Michael Jordan dunking over defenders. Keep reading for a countdown of NBA’s 5 most memorable Christmas basketball game moments.

5. Miami Heat Vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2006

Kobe Bryant dropped a nasty one to the Heat when Dwyane Wade went off for 40 points on a double-double after grabbing 11 boards. Shaquille O’Neal sat this one out for the Heat due to injury giving the young Dwyane room to school the tired Kobe who had been carrying the Lakers that season. Heat won, 101-85 in what would be remembered as a Christmas classic.

4. Chicago Bulls Vs. New York Knicks, 1992

Michael Jordan, at the peak of his powers, went HAM on the Knicks and put 42 points on the board for his Bulls in this 89-77 win over New York. MJ brought the Bulls back from two ten-point deficits while also grabbing 3 steals, and 8 rebounds in 41 minutes on the floor.

3. Golden State Warriors Vs. New York Knicks, 1961

New York lost this double-overtime, Christmas day thriller, 136-135, but not before Knicks legend Wilt Chamberlain grabbed a record-setting 36 boards on top of his crazy 59 points against the Warriors. Amazing.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Orlando Magic, 2003

LeBron James put up 34 points in this, his rookie year and first ever Christmas games. King James played almost every minute of this 101-113 loss to the Magic.

1. Miami Heat Vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2004

This was Shaq Vs. Kobe and fans were going nuts for this matchup. Even though Kobe dropped 42 on the big man, the Heat came out on top, 104-102 in overtime. Shaq was good for a double-double during a game in which the former teammates ignored each other adding fuel to the drama.

