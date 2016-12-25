Courtesy of Instagram

The dead of winter has us wishing it were summer! There’s nothing better than warm weather, suntan oil, Top 40 tunes while laying on the beach. To commemorate the end of the year and our favorite time of year, we’re celebrating the best bikini bods of 2016! Who was your fave?!

Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Bella Thorne and more of our favorite starlets bared it all this year! Whether on vacation in Cabo or summering in Malibu, these celebs were not shy with showing off their rockin’ bods! Body confidence to the max!

Ashley Graham, 28, kicked off 2016’s #BikiniBodyGoals when she covered the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition and made history as the mag’s first plus-size swimsuit cover model. Needless to say, Ashley proved that no matter your size, you can be sexy ya wanna be. You go girl!

Ariel Winter, 18, also jumped into the bikini bottom spotlight this year. The Modern Family star has seriously thrived since announcing she had a breast reduction in 2015 and she isn’t afraid to show off the awesome bikini bod she is super proud of. This year, Ariel spoke out against the body-shamers and haters she receives when she posts her skin-baring pics and joined the Dove Self Esteem Project campaign! “”What I think is really amazing about it is that we’re empowering young women to love themselves, to be comfortable with themselves,” she told Stylish. Yaaas, girl! Love that skin you’re in!

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning some of our favorite super model sisters! Bella Hadid, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 21, both have seriously incredible bods — from all of that boxing — and they have graced us with a fair share of bathing suit pics throughout the year! From Geeg’s super sexy SI Swimsuit shoot in February to Bella’s recent model-filled vaycay in the Bahamas, the gorgeous duo are sure to top our best bikini bod list of 2016!

Finally, who could forget the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their notorious curves? These girls have it going on and they are never afraid to show it! From Kylie’s perky booty to Kourtney‘s abs the gals show us their goods in mirror selfies and beyond before hitting the beach or pool.

HollywoodLifers, as you enjoy stuffing yourself with holiday meals, pie, eggnog and all the other yummy holiday goods, check out the best bikini bods of 2016 and let us know who you think takes the top prize!

