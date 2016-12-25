‘Beauty & The Beast’: Belle Falls For The Beast With Help From Mrs. Potts In New Trailer

A tale as old as time! Fans were treated to the ultimate holiday surprise on Dec. 25, with a brand new action-packed trailer for ‘Beauty & the Beast.’ In the clip, Belle falls head over heels for the Beast, thanks to Mrs. Potts and more iconic characters!

Beauty and the Beast is one of the best Disney classics, but the live-action film may take the cake! In a brand new trailer released Dec. 25, fans were treated to the ultimate Christmas gift. When Emma Watson, 26, who portrays Belle, enters the dreary castle, she’s warned by her father that it’s “alive.” She remains fearless in her pursuits until she meets the Beast (Dan Stevens). Although they don’t hit it off instantly, she does form a friendship with many iconic characters like Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) and Cogsworth (Ian McKellen). Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) even encourages a connection, saying, “the master’s not as terrible as he appears.”

The brand new trailer for #BeautyAndTheBeast is here! Click the link in bio to watch it now 🌹 #BeOurGuest 3.17.17 A photo posted by Beauty and The Beast (@beautyandthebeast) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:43am PST

The clip also shows the characters wondering about Belle, asking, “What if she’s the one, the one who can break the spell?” Our hearts can barely handle the cuteness, since they made sure to hit all the pivotal scenes in the animated film. It even shows the Beast introducing Belle to the library, before encouraging her studies. “Think of the one thing you’ve ever wanted and find it in your mind’s eye,” he says. As if that’s not adorable enough, it also shows the unforgettable ballroom dance scene between the fated lovers, wearing the very same ensembles as the original. However, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies, as rioters were shown wanting to attack the castle!

Disney rarely shares new details about the live-action reboot of the classic 1991 film, so this was definitely a treat! Emma previously spoke about what she planned to bring to the role. “We tried to tweak things to make her more proactive, and a bit less carried along by the story,” she revealed to Entertainment Weekly, adding, “and a bit more in charge of — and in control of — her own destiny.” The movie will be released on March 17, 2017 and we can’t wait!

