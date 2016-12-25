‘Alien: Covenant’ First Trailer: Watch Terrifying First Look

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Talk about a holiday surprise! The first trailer for ‘Alien: Covenant’ dropped on Christmas Day, and it’s downright terrifying. The first glimpse at the latest ‘Alien’ movie has us super pumped for the May 2017 release. Click to WATCH the first trailer!

We seriously cannot wait to see this! The full trailer of Alien: Covenant was released on Christmas Day, and it looks EPIC! It begins with a woman running frantically down a hallway, before she tells someone she can’t let her out of a locked room. As for what’s in the locked room? Someone’s already infected with a deadly xenomorph! In the rest of the trailer, we see a starship and the explorers finding another alien starship, as Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy” plays in the background!

A 15-second teaser was released on Dec. 24. The quick glimpse offered no actual footage of Alien: Covenant. The teaser featured an egg beginning to hatch, with something not-so nice inside of it.

Alien: Covenant is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2012 movie Prometheus and the sixth addition to the Alien series. Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace are returning for Alien: Covenant and will be joined by cast members Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Jussie Smollett, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, and Carmen Ejogo.

The synopsis for Alien: Covenant reads: “The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.”

Michael has said in a previous interview that Alien: Covenant is going to be much scarier than Prometheus. “This Alien is going to be… I’m very excited to see it and everybody in the film was saying this is a film that we all want to see,” he told Collider. “It’s much scarier than Prometheus but it’s got the same sort of scope of Prometheus. It’s kind of got more of the sort of thriller, imminent disaster feel that Alien had, so it’s kind of a beautiful meeting of both of those films.”

Alien: Covenant will be released in theaters on May 19, 2017.

