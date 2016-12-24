Zara Tindall: Queen’s Granddaughter Suffers Devastating Miscarriage Just Days Before Xmas

AP Images

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, has suffered a tragic miscarriage right before Christmas. The couple had announced they were expecting their second child just a few weeks ago. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby,” Zara’s spokesperson said in a statement on Dec. 24, according to PEOPLE. “At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

Zara, 35, and Mike, 38, announced they were expecting their second child in November 2016 and were “very, very happy.” The baby was expected to arrive in the spring of 2017. The baby would have been Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s sixth great-grandchild. The couple already has a daughter, Mia, who will be 3 years old in January.

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne, and Mike were last seen attending the royal family’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 20. They were joined by Zara’s family, including Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton. Before Zara’s devastating miscarriage was announced, the couple was expected to join the royal family for their annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham Estate. There’s no word yet if their plans have changed due to the miscarriage.

Mike has a verified Twitter account, but he has not spoken out about the miscarriage. When Zara’s pregnancy was announced, he tweeted: “Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages. We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!!”

Zara is a decorated Equestrian champion. She won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics and the Eventing World Championship in 2006. Zara and Mike, a former England rugby union player, were married in 2011.

