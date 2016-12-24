Joey Boots: 5 Things To Know About The Late Howard Stern ‘Wack Packer’

Courtesy of Instagram

The ‘Wack Packer’ family has lost another great one. Joey Boots has suddenly passed away right before Christmas. Here’s everything you need to know about the late radio star.

1. He rose to fame being a part of Howard Stern’s “Wack Pack”

Joey Boots was a well known “Wack Packer.” He made frequent appearances on The Howard Stern Show over the years. He was widely recognized for shouting “Baba Booey” on the show and elsewhere.

2. He was found dead in his Bronx apartment.

When Joey didn’t show up for his podcast on Dec. 23, one of his fellow Wack Packers, High Pitch Erik, went to check on him. Erik went to Joey’s Bronx apartment and got the building manager to open the door. Joey was found with no pulse and pronounced dead at the scene.

3. He was a military veteran.

Joey was in the military for six years. After leaving the military, he struggled with PTSD. He also admitted in a 2014 interview that he was “depressed,” but being a part of The Howard Stern Show made him feel good.

4. He also had his own podcast.

In addition to being a Howard Stern “Wack Packer,” Joey had his own podcast, The Joey Boots Show. He would talk about current events and give behind the scenes insight into this film career. The podcast is available on iTunes.

5. He went to court over a catchphrase.

Back in 2014, Joey jumped behind a New York City reporter who was live on the air and yelled “Baba Booey,” along with “Howard Stern’s penis.” The cops were called and Joey was tapped for disorderly conduct. Joey went to court over the incident, but a judge later dismissed the case.

