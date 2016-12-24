Hanukkah: 5 Things To Know About The 8-Day Jewish Holiday

REX

Hanukkah is finally here! This year, the 8-day Jewish holiday kicked off Dec. 24 and it will officially come to a close on New Years Day. With people gathering from around the world to celebrate the momentous occasion, there’s plenty you could learn! Here’s 5 things to know!

1.) Hanukkah is an 8-day Jewish holiday.

The holiday, referred to as the “Festival Of Lights” or “Festival of Dedication,” celebrates the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem after it was destroyed by the Syrian Greeks in 164 BCE, according to tradition. It takes place during the winter solstice in Dec., and it lasts eight days.

2.) There’s something unique about this year!

For the first time in forty years, Hanukkah begins on Christmas Eve and ends on New Year’s Day. Since it couldn’t fit more perfectly with the timing of Xmas, several are calling the festivities “Chrismukkah.” Who knows what type of presents could be in store on this epic celebration!

3.) Light up that menorah!

After winning back the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, the Jews wanted to light the sacred menorah. However, it was important to use the special oil with the seal of the high priests. Although there was only a small amount of oil, it shockingly ended up lasting for eight days. Now, each candle represents the eight days of Hanukkah. The shamash (ninth candle) is used to light the others.

4.) The dreidel holds a lot of significance!

Dreidel is a children’s game often associated with the Hanukkah celebration. As you may know, it’s a four-sided top with Hebrew letters engraved on each side, which stand for “a great miracle there.” The meaning of that hopeful phrase is still interpreted in several ways!

5.) Hanukkah’s start date is determined by the Hebrew calendar.

The holiday always falls on the same date each year, but it’s confusing since the Hebrew calendar doesn’t always match up with western calendars. The date of Hanukkah is always at the end of the month of Kislev, when the moon cycle is ending! Clearly, we’re only scratching the surface!

