Seattle Seahawks Vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have won their division, will they take it easy when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 24? Don’t bet on it. This game is going to get loud so don’t miss a single ear-shattering moment! Click to watch.

It’s the last home game for the Seattle Seahawks, and if there’s one thing that fans know about CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington, it’s that it gets incredibly loud. The Arizona Cardinals better bring earplugs when they step onto the turf. This game is set for 4:25 PM ET so be ready to see these two division rivals go head-to-head.

Sports fans can tune into this game via Fox Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information. Check local listings.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SEAHAWKS VS. CARDINALS GAME LIVE STREAM

Though they’ve already clinches the NFC West (and are on their way to earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs) the Seahawks are probably still stinging over the Week 7 match with the Cardinals. Though they were able to beat teams like the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, the Seahawks could not put away the Arizona Cardinals. When fans look at Seattle’s 9-4-1 record, that single tie proves that Russell Wilson, 28, and crew were held to an absurd 6-6 standstill.

A lot has happened since that game. Seattle has gone on to win five matches. On the other hand, Arizona — once a playoff-contender — has fallen hard. After losing to the New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals will finish the year with a losing record for the first time in four years, according to CBS Seattle. It’s no surprise that they’ve been eliminated from even making the Wildcard, but that’s no reason for them to give up on this game.

“It’s the Seahawks,” Arizona coach Bruce Arians, 64, said ahead of the match, according to Fox Sports. “So we should be ready to play.” Expect David Johnson, 25, to try and have a big game. He set an NFL record by topping 100 yards from scrimmage in the first 14 games of a season. He has to somehow score 200 receiving yards in order to hitting 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. It’s unlikely, but with Arizona not heading to the postseason, the Cardinals need some kind of goal.

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Will Seattle dominate at home or will Arizona somehow find a way to hold the Seahawks at bay?