New York Jets Vs. New England Patriots Live Stream: Watch The Game Online

Christmas arrives early! The NFL has a special gift for football fans when the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24th, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Don’t miss a single down and watch it all online here at 1pm EST.

The New England Patriots are scary good and at 12-2 Tom Brady, 39 and his team have already clinched a first round playoff bye as they head into this Christmas Eve game against the 4-10 New York Jets. There may be little more than pride on the line for the Jets as they head into hostile Gillette stadium to face the toughest squad in football. Will the Patriots rest some of their key players in this seemingly insignificant game? See it all online here and find out. WATCH JETS VS. PATRIOTS ONLINE HERE. (after you enter your cable information.)

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, 64, also known as ‘The Evil Hoodie’ for his love of the hooded the sweatshirt, has his team poised for another solid run at the Super Bowl as they face a soft Jets team. The Pats are on a 5-game winning streak and have only dropped 2 games all season. Their last win was against the reigning Super Bowl Champions when they beat the Broncos 16-3 in Denver on Dec. 18th. The only chance the Pats have of losing this game is if Bill decides to rest Tom and his other key ballers.

The Jets met the Patriots a month prior to this game, on Nov. 27th when New York lost at home, 22-17, to New England. The Jets are heading into this game after dropping a heart-breaker to the Miami Dolphins, 34-13, in New Jersey, on Dec. 17th. Can the Jets get a win against the fierce Patriots? Watch every down of this game online here!

