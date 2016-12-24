Oakland Raiders Vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Oakland Raiders are headed to the NFL Playoffs! The Indianapolis Colts would like to say the same, and they’ll fight for their postseason chances when they play Oakland on Dec. 24. Don’t miss this game. Click to watch.

It’s been 14 years since the last time the Oakland Raiders qualified for the NFL Playoffs, and with their 11-3 record, they’ve already secured a spot in the postseason. Meanwhile, the struggling Indianapolis Colts are grasping at straws. They may be kissing their playoffs hopes good-bye when they meet the Raiders on their home turf of the O.co Coliseum for this game. Kickoff is around 4:05 PM ET so tune in to see what happens!

With only a pair of games left in the season, the Colts are hoping for some major math to make it to the playoffs, according to The Mercury News. First, they need to beat the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. At the same time, they need the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Jaguars and the Houston Texans to fall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Then, they need the Titans to beat the Texans in the season’s final week. If all those things happen, the Colts might just make it.

The Colts seemed to come alive against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18, defeating the NFL’s second-best defense by smacking them around, 34-6. The offensive line kept Andrew Luck on his feet, at the Colts’ quarterback wasn’t sacked at all during the game – a first for the 2016 season!

The Raiders will definitely be on their guard when they play, ignoring all the rumors that punter Marquette King, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 36, are allegedly an item. The last thing they need is a distraction. Though they’ve secured a spot in the playoffs, they have not yet won the AFC West division and that will motivate them as they head into this game.

“We got here two years ago and talked about winning the division and being in the playoffs,” Oakland’s coach, Jack Del Rio, 53, said, per CBS Sacramento. “The being in the playoffs part is there, the winning the division is still to be determined. So we need to continue to work on that, let the fans enjoy the other part, but as a team we’ve got to get back to work.”

Will Oakland "work" their way to another win? Or will the Colts pull off the upset and inch closer to a spot in the postseason?