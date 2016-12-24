Courtesy of Instagram

Taylor Swift is getting into the Christmas spirit with her girl squad! Lily Aldridge posted the cutest photo featuring Taylor and Tay’s childhood BFF Abigail Anderson on Dec. 24. Taylor and her girls are already having a very merry Christmas!

Taylor Swift, 27, is in the middle of a Christmas kiss sandwich in Lily Aldridge’s adorable Instagram photo. Lily, 31, and Abigail Anderson, 26, are kissing Taylor in the pic. The “Blank Space” singer is puckering up — with her signature red lip, of course — and gently holds Lily and Abigail’s heads in her hands. “Christmas Smooches,” Lily captioned the super cute photo.

Lily’s rocking no makeup in the photo, while Abigail is spicing things up with a smokey eye that compliments her fiery red hair. Taylor’s keeping the Christmas celebrating casual in a gray sweater. Her blonde bangs are getting so long!

It’s so great that Taylor is spending time with her friends now that she’s got some downtime. After being on tour for so long, she deserves it! Taylor is known for having extravagant parties — did she have an epic Christmas party for her squad? If so, we need more pics ASAP!

Taylor just turned 27 on Dec. 13. She’s had one incredible year, even if she didn’t put out a new album. Her Fifty Shades Darker collaboration with Zayn Malik, 23, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” was released on Dec. 8. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Zayn is totally down to do another song with Taylor if the right song came along!

The song was Taylor’s first new song since 2014! Taylor is set to perform at a pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 4. Let’s hope Taylor puts out more new music before then. It’s totally one of our Christmas wishes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this latest Taylor photo? Do you think Taylor should put out more new music? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.