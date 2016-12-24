Selena Gomez Stops By Children’s Hospital On Christmas Eve — ‘It Was Pretty Emotional’

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Be still, our hearts. Selena Gomez stopped by a children’s hospital on Christmas Eve, making a rare public appearance for the special occasion. The kids were positively elated to meet the songstress and it ‘was pretty emotional’ for all. Read ahead for more amazing details!

Selena Gomez, 24, is truly a light in so many people’s lives. The singer decided to spread some holiday cheer by stopping by Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 24, making it an unforgettable Christmas Eve for 14 kids. “She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” a source tells E! News. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.” Sel was all smiles in the hospital’s Child Life Zone play area, decorating cookies and more. “She was absolutely wonderful and genuine,” the source added. “The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.”

Selena even hugged all the patients and posed for several heartwarming pics. One of the sweetest moments captured was with her biggest fan, Madison, who got to meet the star for the first time. “Selena came to see Madison today,” the girl’s mother wrote via social media, sharing a pic of the two hugging closely. “Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day! Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years! Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!!”

Selena has been taking it easy, ever since announcing that she was battling with depression and other side effects due to her chronic lupus flare ups. She previously shocked fans by making a highly anticipated appearance at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she opened up about her struggles in a heartfelt speech. After seeing her gorgeous smile light up the room at the children’s hospital, we can hardly wait for her next surprise and epic comeback into the spotlight!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena even more after hearing this news? Let us know!

