Santa Tracker: How You Can Follow St. Nick As Christmas Day Approaches

Image Courtesy of NORAD

Santa Claus is comin’ to town! If you’re trying to track down the guy in the red suit with YOUR presents, we’ve got you covered! Thanks to NORAD, you can follow Santa as he travels around the globe! Check out their epic Santa tracker and prepare to be amazed!

It’s Christmas time, and do you know what that means? — As Buddy, the elf once said, “Santa’s coming!” If you’re an avid Santa tracker, like us, or a first-timer, there’s no need to fear; The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, will help you follow St. Nick!

What is NORAD?

NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization, charged with the missions of aerospace warning and aerospace control for North America. The NORAD Santa Tracker is a public service offered by the organization for 61 years now. The tracker has about 1500 volunteers that help YOU track the geographical location of Santa as he makes his way around the globe with your packages, United States Army Maj. Jennifer Stadnyk said, according to Aiken Standard. Amazing!

Here’s how it works:

Every Christmas Eve, NORAD Santa Tracker follows Santa Claus as he exits the North Pole to deliver presents to good girls and good little boys. NORAD uses their high-tech system to reveal where Santa was last seen, where he’s headed, and how long until he reaches his next destination. AND, get this — The tracker will reveal how many gifts he has delivered! In any given part of the world, Santa usually makes his deliveries to homes between 9 and 11 PM, local time, the site mentioned.

So here’s how the technology works: “We have 47 radar installations in Northern Canada and Alaska, and they alert us when Santa actually leaves the North Pole,” Stadnyk said. “We also have satellites at about 22,000 miles above the Earth. They have infrared sensors, so they can see the heat coming off of Rudolph’s nose. In addition, we have high-speed digital SantaCams that we set up around the world so we can catch a glimpse of him passing by the different cities.” WOW!

Where can I access the NORAD Santa Tracker?

There’s a few ways you can track down Santa, his red sleigh and of course, your favorite eight reindeer.

1. NORAD Tracks Santa website.

2. NORAD Tracks Santa apps, which are available in Windows, Apple and Google Play stores.

3. NORAD also gives detailed updates on Santa’s whereabouts on their Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Google+. You can access the social handles on their website (refer back to #1). In each of the social handles, Santa trackers should type in @noradsanta in the search engine to begin their journey.

4. This may be one of the coolest ways to track Santa… Starting at 6 AM EST, on Christmas Eve, anyone interested in Santa’s location can speak with live phone operators by calling 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or they can send an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com, Aiken Standard says.

This is SO cool! We’re definitely going to be exploring all of these amazing ways to track Santa as Christmas approaches! It looks like Santa is in his village right now working hard to get all of your presents ready, so be sure to keep an eye on him! When Christmas Eve approaches, get your tracking on and check out NORAD Santa Tracker!

HollywoodLifers, what did you ask Santa for this year?

