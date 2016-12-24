Santa Claus Live Stream: Watch Kris Kringle’s Flight Around The World

AP Images

It’s here! It’s finally here! Santa Claus is flying around the world today, Christmas Eve, to deliver presents to one and all. Click in to watch a live stream of the NORAD Santa Tracker and find out where he is RIGHT NOW!

Santa is delivering gifts today, Dec. 24, and you can WATCH the North American Aerospace Defense Command Santa Tracker right here. The fun starts at 2:01 AM EST!

The official Santa tracker website also has Christmas games and music, plus an interactive Santa village for kids. So cute! This is the 61st year of the tracker.

Interestingly enough, this annual tradition actually started by mistake, according to a press release from NORAD. “It all started in 1955 when a local media advertisement directed children to call Santa direct — only the number was misprinted,” the statement explains. “Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.” How funny is that?

Colonel Harry Shoup‘s children also told NPR more about the misprint in a 2014 interview. When the Colonel’s secret hotline — which only a few high-ranking generals at the Pentagon knew the number to –rang, “there was a small voice that just asked, ‘Is this Santa Claus?'” according to his daughter Pam. Colonel Shoup then talked to the kid, asking “if he had been a good boy” before the mom got on the line to explain how her son had found the number.

“The mother got on and said, ‘You haven’t seen the paper yet? There’s a phone number to call Santa. It’s in the Sears ad.’ Dad looked it up, and there it was, his red phone number,” Pam told NPR. “And they had children calling one after another, so he put a couple of airmen on the phones to act like Santa Claus.” Too good!

HollywoodLifers, have a safe and happy holiday!