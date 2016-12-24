Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: Was Their Massive Blowout Fight Filmed For TV?

Uh-oh! Fans watched as the drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna unfolded on social media, but is there more to see? Find out if the cameras were rolling during their explosive fight!

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna’s, 28, relationship has brought on a lot of critics and even more skeptics. While many were convinced that the couple’s massive fight that resulted in Blac packing up her things and baby Dream and moving out of the home was a stunt to increase ratings for their show, it turns out the cameras were NOT even rolling! Sorry folks, that means it was not scripted for reality TV. OMG!

Production sources close to the E! network confirmed that film crews were not at Rob’s residence on Dec. 17, when Chyna allegedly got physical with her fiancee, according to TMZ. But there might be some footage taken from that night! According to those sources, reaction interviews or videos were filmed shortly after the fight, but the brawl itself was 100% real and was not captured at all, the publication reports.

We have to admit, that is somewhat of a relief to know that some moments are still real and not fabricated for the sake of ratings. But on the other hand, knowing that Rob and Chyna’s fight was real is kind of scary! As we previously told you, Chyna allegedly “beat” Rob in a drunken rage! And the fight got so explosive, that Corey Gamble, 35, allegedly walked in on the fight and had to physically rip the two away from each other. Yikes!

Thankfully, Rob and Blac Chyna seem to have made up and are in much better spirits than before. In fact, the two were just captured sharing a cute PDA moment on Snapchat on Dec. 23, just in time for the holidays! So we may not get to see a fight between the two, but if season 2 of Rob & Chyna actually makes it to production, fans could most likely look out for something covering the situation.

