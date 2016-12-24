Rick Parfitt Dead: Status Quo Guitarist Dies At 68 After Battling Infection

The music world has lost a legend. Rick Parfitt died on Dec. 24 in Spain as a result of a ‘severe infection.’ The Status Quo guitarist was 68 years old. He had big plans for 2017, including a solo career and autobiography. He will be so missed.

“We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today,” the Parfitt family and Status Quo manager, Simon Porter, said in a statement. “He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall. This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo’s touring activities on medical advice.”

Rick is survived by his wife, Lyndsay, their twins, Tommy and Lily. Rick’s also has two older children — Rick Jr. and Harry. Following the news of Rick’s death, his son, Rick Jr., tweeted this heartbreaking message: “I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now. To many he was a rockstar, to me he was simply ‘Dad’, and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf.”

Rick had been struggling with his health for years. He had a quadruple heart bypass in 1997. He had to pull out of Status Quo’s tour in the summer of 2016 following a heart attack, The Guardian reports. His manager revealed at the time that Rick actually “died” for several minutes, which “resulted in mild cognitive impairments for which he continues to receive neuropsychological support.”

Rick spend nearly 50 years in Status Quo. Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Rockin’ All Over The World” and “Whatever You Want.” Status Quo’s 32nd studio album, Aquostic II: That’s a Fact!, was released in Oct. 2016.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Rick’s family and friends in the comments below.