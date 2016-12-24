Courtesy of The White House

This is so moving! President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle honored the military in a holiday message shared Dec. 24, acknowledging members for their dedicated service. This heartwarming speech marks their final Christmas address from the White House!

President Barack Obama, 55, and First Lady Michelle Obama, 52, graciously thanked American servicemen and women in the military during their final Christmas address on Dec. 24. “No one better embodies that spirit of service than the men and women who wear our country’s uniform and their families,” he said in a video shared on the White House Facebook page. Michelle continued, “As always, many of our troops are far from home this time of year and their families are serving and sacrificing right along with them. Their courage and dedication allow the rest of us to enjoy the season. That’s why we’ve tried to serve them as well as they’ve served this country.”

Michelle opened the video with a poignant message. “Celebrating the holidays in the White House over these past eight years has been a true privilege.” She then segued in the best way, continuing, “We’ve been able to welcome over half a million guests, our outstanding pastry chefs have baked 200,000 holiday cookies, and Barack has treated the American people to countless dad jokes.” The POTUS coyly retorted with a festive response, “Although a few got a Frosty reception.” Who could forget his wise cracks at this year’s turkey pardon and other events!

Fans were also loving the throwback clip of Barack and Michelle doing their first holiday address, where he couldn’t stop cracking up, no matter how hard he tried! They concluded their message to Americans on an inspiring note, discussing the strengths of the nation. “By so many measures, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was when we first got here,” Barack said, adding, “I’m hopeful we’ll build on the progress we’ve made together in the years to come.”

