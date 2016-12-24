We were crushed when we found out Michael Buble’s son had cancer. But the jazz crooner is not going to let his son’s diagnosis ruin Christmas! In a recent interview, the singer revealed how the family is making this the best holiday ever!

Michael Buble, 41, and his family go all out for Christmas and the holiday season! The singer appeared on Live with Kelly Ripa, which aired on Dec. 23, where he dished about what he had in store, and his plans sound pretty amazing!

“This is a really special time of year and traditions are really important,” Michael told Kelly, 46, during the pre-recorded interview. Michael also revealed that the holidays always bring their family together from all around the world! “People come from all over,” he said, “from South Africa, people come from London, Maine, Los Angeles.” “They come to my house, and I have a massive get-together with all of these people that have spent years with me. My best friends, they come with my whole family from Argentina, my wife’s parents — it’s crazy! It’s like 30 people.” Wow, that’s sounds incredible! The more the merrier, right?

Celebrating this birthday with my favorite people !! Memories are made of this. #family #41 #starwars A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT

As for the festivities, Michael spilled that the adult party guest drink a lot of alcohol before they gather in his music room for a jam session. “Everybody has tambourines, and all the kids have little musical instruments,” he said. That is sounds SO fun!

Michael’s interview was recorded just before he found out that his son Noah, 3, was diagnosed with liver cancer. SO sad! Following the news, both Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 29, announced that they would be putting their careers on hold “in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well.” Although Noah will reportedly be undergoing treatment in Los Angeles this Christmas, Michael’s family still plans to stick to their traditions, with a twist. Both sides of the family, hailing from Canada all the way to Argentina, will reportedly join Michael, his wife, and his two sons in LA to spend the holiday together. That’s incredible! We wish Michael’s family a happy holidays!

