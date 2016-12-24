Mel B. Teases Spice Girls Reunion: Will They Get Back Together For Her Kids?

Courtesy of NBC

OMG! Fans wanted a Spice Girls reunion for their 20th anniversary, and they might just get their wish! In a new interview, Mel B. gave an update on the fate of the band! Watch it here!

It’s been 20 years since the Spice Girls first introduced their message of girl power to the world. And in celebration of their anniversary, Mel B, 41, appeared on Late Night: Seth Meyers on Dec. 22, where she dished on her upcoming projects and whether or not their would be a reunion! During her revealing interview, Mel, who is better known as Scary Spice, spilled some interesting news about a potential reunion! CLICK TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE.

When asked if the iconic group would ever get back together, Mel, said it would make her daughters incredibly happy. “The kids want the Spice Girls to get back together. They missed that cycle, so I’m hoping once we have our schedule sorted we can say thank you to the fans for all the support and celebrate,” she said. Although her daughters weren’t around at the height of the girl group’s career, Phoenix, 17, Angel, 9, and Madison, 5, did get to see their mom during their original tour stop in London in 2007. “My daughters surprised us on set in London when we were doing the Spice Girls tour and to them the band aren’t real people- they’re Baby, Sporty, Posh and Ginger and I’m like “they have real names,” she revealed. Aww!

Although nothing is carved in stone just yet, there have been countless rumors of the girls going on tour for their 20th anniversary, but they have reached some major humps. Victoria Beckham, 42, aka Posh Spice, reportedly pulled out early due to the high demands of her fashion label, followed by Mel C, 44, (Sporty Spice), who said it was either everyone or no one at all. But even with only Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), 44, Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), 40, on board, Mel told Playbill.com that the reunion is still on, but possibly postponed until next year! YAY! “[The reunion] was meant to be this year because it was our 20th anniversary this year, but everybody’s diary is all messed up,” she said.

Mel is crazy busy herself, as she has just signed on to play Roxie Hart in the the play Chicago at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre. SO exciting! The performer will reportedly be doing an eight-week stint, so it’s doesn’t seem like there will be any time for her to rehearse with her other band members.

So, a Spice Girls reunion may not happen has soon as we would like, but we could possibly see the women all in the same location. Mel revealed that the whole gang will be coming to see her on Broadway some time in Jan. 2017! “I told them they can’t come until mid-January,” she said. “Emma’s coming. Geri’s coming, and I think Victoria is coming. Mel C said she was going to try and sort something out,” she dished. So a reunion pic should suffice for the time being!

