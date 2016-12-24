Courtesy of Instagram

Ow, ow! Mariah Carey always knows her angles! The singer shared another one of her glamorous selfies in the holiday spirit, and she looks SO sexy! See the pic here.

All we want for Christmas is more pics of Mariah Carey, 46! And our wish has come true! The notorious diva took to Instagram on Dec. 23, to upload a lusty pic of her in holiday gear, all decked out for Christmas. Her outfit may not have been child appropriate, but it was definitely an ensemble that would make Santa blush!

In the hot photo, Mariah flaunted MAJOR cleavage in a bedazzled bra that glistened in the light. While she put her breasts on display, the singer covered them up just a little bit with a red and black, checkered button down. She also complimented the look with a pair of black boots with rhinestone details to match. SO cute! And in her hand seemed to be a glass of eggnog. Looks like some one was boozing!

“Festivating dahlings,” Mariah said, adding a number of holiday-inspired emojis. We’re pretty sure “festivating” is not a word, but we get what she means. While our attention was mostly focused on how great the “Touch My Body” artist looks, we did notice the beautiful Xmas tree in the background decorated with yellow and gold lights and ornaments.

Mariah’s “festivating” selfie comes only one day after the singer shared a video of her having a fun moment with her son Moroccan, 4. In the video, Mariah was seen at the stove cooking while jamming away to her hit single “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Her son was also captured having a blast with his mommy. “Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer,” she said in the caption. Although Mariah’s daughter Monroe, 4, didn’t pop up in the video, she did make a special appearance at Mariah’s Christmas special. She even struck a quick pose on stage for the camera. Aww, SO cute! We loved these moments!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariah’s sexy selfie? Let us know!

